DLA Piper advises Seaspan Corporation in its US$750 million acquisition of APR Energy Limited

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW), a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships, in its acquisition of APR Energy Limited, a global leasing business that owns and operates a fleet of gas turbines and other power generation equipment, in an all-stock transaction valued at US$750 million including the assumption of debt.

The DLA Piper team representing Seaspan included lead deal partners Christopher Paci, Michael Helmer and Daniel Belostock (New York and Short Hills), and supporting partners John Gallon (UK), David Ryan (Sydney), Andrew Burton (Vancouver), Paolo Morante (New York), Stephan Harris (Boston), Ignacio Sanchez (Washington, DC), Nate McKitterick (Silicon Valley) and Guillermo Cabanellas and Antonio Arias (Buenos Aires).

"We are very pleased to have assisted Seaspan on this transformative transaction, which demonstrates DLA Piper's remarkable global platform and ability to handle complex cross-border matters," Paci said.

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for nine consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

