DLA Piper advises Seaspan Corporation in US$201.25 million 3.75% exchangeable senior notes offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Seaspan Corporation, a leading independent owner and operator of containerships, in its offering of US$201.25 million principal amount of 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2025 closed on December 21, 2020. The notes will be exchangeable under certain circumstances at the option of the holders into common shares of Seaspan's parent, Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO), cash, or a combination of Atlas shares and cash, at Seaspan's election, unless the notes have been previously repurchased or redeemed.

In connection with the offering, Seaspan entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain financial institutions. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to Atlas shares upon any exchange of notes and/or offset cash payments Seaspan is required to make upon exchange of the notes, in each case, subject to a cap.

"We were pleased to bring together a multi-disciplinary team with extensive experience advising clients in complex capital markets transactions to assist Seaspan in executing this offering, which will position it well for continued growth and success and provide capital to achieve its goals," said Christopher Paci, chair of DLA Piper's Capital Markets practice, who led the firm's deal team along with partner Jamie Knox.

In addition to Paci and Knox (both of New York), the DLA Piper team representing Seaspan included partners Marc Horwitz (Chicago), Drew Young (New York), Ben Brown (London) and Anderson Lam (Hong Kong); and associates Arielle Katzman (New York), Drew Valentine (Austin/New York), Brendan Kelly (Baltimore) and John Wei (Boston).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investment grade and high-yield debt securities.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

