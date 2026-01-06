DLA Piper advises Veterans Engineering on its sale to Artum

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised Veterans Engineering in its sale to Artum, a leading federal government contractor providing mission-focused technology, engineering, cybersecurity, and professional services, backed by Renovus Capital Partners.

Founded in 2005, Veterans Engineering specialized in advanced federal technology solutions, including IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud architecture, and healthcare technology. The company served critical federal clients such as the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Department of Energy, and the Defense Health Agency.

"The DLA Piper team was outstanding - they delivered the transaction on budget and ahead of schedule," said Neil Snyder, veteran and Founder and CEO of Veterans Engineering. "Working with a firm anchored by fellow veterans was an added benefit. Their commitment to the mission was evident throughout the entire process."

"We were honored to represent Veterans Engineering in this transformative combination with Artum," added Jeffrey Houle, Chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace and Defense practice. "This transaction exemplifies the kind of strategic business combination that strengthens our nation's critical infrastructure and technological capabilities."

Alongside Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team included Partners Matthew Gorra and Jordan Bailowitz (both Baltimore), Senior Attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern Virginia), Of Counsel Brad Jorgensen (Austin), and Associates Paul Nolle (Short Hills) and Andrew Current (Washington DC).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 15 consecutive years by Mergermarket and ranked number one in VC, PE, and M&A in combined global deal volume by PitchBook.

DLA Piper's Aerospace and Defense practice offers a multidisciplinary international team with deep experience across the defense contracting lifecycle, from bid preparation and regulatory compliance to contract performance and dispute resolution. Our integrated team of government contracts specialists and corporate attorneys adeptly manage complex transactions — including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships — essential for success in this rigorously regulated sector. Drawing upon extensive experience with federal acquisition regulations and national security mandates, we provide comprehensive legal counsel that safeguards compliance while facilitating clients' strategic growth within the aerospace and defense industry.

