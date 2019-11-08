DLA Piper advises Vindex in launch and key acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Vindex, the emerging leader in eSports led by CEO Mike Sepso, co-founder of Major League Gaming, and a world-class team of eSports pioneers and veteran fintech entrepreneurs, in its launch along with the acquisition (as co-counsel with Sheppard Mullin) of Next Generation Esports (NGE) and the launch of Esports Engine, both industry leaders in eSports operations, production and technology.

The DLA Piper team representing Vindex in these various matters and in its continuing endeavors is led by partner Tom Ara (Los Angeles), co-chair of the firm's Entertainment Transactions and Entertainment Finance practices, and included associates Katherine Imp, Daniel Zar, Rahul Sajnani (all of Los Angeles) and James Stewart (Washington, DC).

DLA Piper's market-leading international team of media, sport and entertainment lawyers, located throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, advise on finance, borrowing, investment and corporate issues, production and rights acquisitions, exploiting media rights, staging and exploiting live sports and other events, intellectual property protection and enforcement, regulatory and administrative issues, antitrust and competition law, stadium and arena development and on the resolution of disputes.

