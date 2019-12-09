DLA Piper again recognized for leading client service by BTI Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the top law firms for client service in the BTI Client Service A-Team 2020 report. This marks the 11th year that DLA Piper has been recognized in the report.

DLA Piper was ranked "Best of the Best" in the client investment, client communication and client magnet categories. Client investment represents the four criteria that corporate counsel identified as most important: client focus, understanding of the client's business, providing value for the dollar and having a commitment to help.

DLA Piper was also recognized as a leader in client infrastructure and included on the BTI Client Service 30 list, which names the top 30 firms out of the 650 total firms serving large and Fortune 1000 clients.

According to the report, clients noted DLA Piper's continuous stream of innovative approaches, new work processes and ability to act quickly and with purpose.

"At DLA Piper, the interests and needs of our clients are at the very heart of our business," remarked Stasia Kelly, DLA Piper's managing partner for the Americas. "We believe in long-term relationships based on openness and honesty, and we strive to achieve the best results for our clients in everything we do."

Clients highlighted the ability of DLA Piper to deliver global-scale capabilities with some of the highest levels of client service in the industry.

"At DLA Piper, we celebrate and draw on our strengths as a diverse, multi-cultural and multi-jurisdictional firm to deliver excellence to our clients," noted Lenora Ausbon-Odom, DLA Piper's director of professional development. "We believe in teamwork, both internally and with our clients, and client service and service quality are cornerstones of our professional development programs."

The BTI Client Service A-Team 2020 report is produced by BTI Consulting Group, an independent market research and intelligence firm, and is based on more than 350 in-depth interviews with leading legal decision-makers at organizations across a range of sectors, including technology, life science, energy, healthcare, financial services, consumer, insurance and telecommunications.

About DLA Piper (www.dlapiper.com)

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising.

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

