DLA Piper announces launch of Life Sciences Policy and Regulatory practice

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper announced today the formal launch of its Life Sciences Policy and Regulatory practice, led by co-chairs Jim Greenwood and Geoffrey Levitt (both of Washington, DC).

DLA Piper's Life Sciences Policy and Regulatory team brings in-depth experience in a wide range of policy matters and legislative and regulatory issues of critical importance to life science, pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech companies, associations and other organizations. The group provides strategic counseling and advocacy for clients in matters ranging from clinical development and marketing authorization strategies to post-marketing compliance. DLA Piper's sector-oriented approach allows the firm to offer seamlessly integrated solutions and provide clients with trusted advice specific to the life sciences and healthcare industries.

Many of the team's lawyers, policy advisors and consultants have held senior elected, appointed and staff positions in government. The practice also includes a number of professionals with advanced degrees in the healthcare and life science fields.

"Our team brings an impressive depth and breadth of knowledge related to the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing healthcare and life sciences clients, and we are well positioned to leverage our collective experience and broad relationships with policymakers in Congress and the White House to help clients obtain successful outcomes on key initiatives," said Greenwood, a former congressman and former president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

"Building on their strong understanding of science, policy and bioethics, our lawyers and policy advisors are able to craft practical and effective strategies to help clients meet business objectives and mitigate risk in an increasingly complex regulatory and enforcement environment," said Levitt, who previously served as senior vice president and chief counsel for Pfizer Inc.'s Upjohn division in China, as chief regulatory counsel for Pfizer Inc. and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and as head of international affairs and policy for Viatris Inc.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

