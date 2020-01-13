DLA Piper announces new US Corporate practice sub-group and regional leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce several recent changes to the firm's US Corporate practice sub-group and regional leadership. They include:

"These appointments demonstrate our commitment to providing advancement opportunities for the next generation of Corporate practice leadership," said Joe Alexander, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate and Private Equity practices. "We look forward to the fresh and dynamic perspectives they will bring, ensuring we continue to grow the sophistication of our service offerings and the quality of delivery to our clients."

Baldinger, who joined the firm as a partner in Houston in 2015, represents developers, financial institutions, energy and power companies, electric utilities, private equity, contractors and other investors in the development, construction, operation, acquisition, divestiture, ownership and debt and equity financing of domestic and international energy projects and companies.

Nevo, who joined the firm as a partner in 2010, represents emerging and mature technology companies and venture capital, growth equity and private equity investors in those businesses in a wide range of domestic and international corporate and securities law matters.

Silver, who is also managing partner of the Atlanta office and a member of the firm's Policy Committee, joined DLA Piper as a partner in 2006. He represents private equity firms, venture capital firms and other business owners with structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, equity investments and other general corporate matters.

Smith, who joined the firm as an associate in 2015 and was promoted to partner in 2017, is also a member of the investment committee for the DLA Piper Venture Fund and co-hiring partner for the Austin office. In her practice, she represents high-growth companies, both private and public, advising them on significant corporate transactions, including cross-border and domestic mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and private equity and venture capital financings.

Williams, who is also a member of the US Private Equity Group Steering Committee, joined the firm as a partner in 2008. He represents private equity and corporate buyers and sellers in mergers and acquisitions, securities and general corporate matters. He has also counseled multiple clients in structuring entities to be certified as minority business enterprises.

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

