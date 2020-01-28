DLA Piper recognized as an Inclusion Blueprint Champion by ChIPs and Diversity Lab

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it was one of just three law firms recognized as Inclusion Blueprint Champions in the "Firm Leadership" category. DLA Piper was also recognized as one of the top 10 highest-scoring firms in the report.

"Core to who we are at DLA Piper is the value we place on diversity and the respect we have for the individual," remarked Roger Meltzer, global co-chair of DLA Piper. "We promote and celebrate an inclusive culture that draws upon our strengths as a diverse, multi-cultural and multi-jurisdictional global firm."

"Fostering diversity and inclusion at all levels of the firm is vital to our long-term success and to the success of our clients," said Ann Ford, US chair and global co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property and Technology practice. "This recognition by ChIPs, which has long promoted the advancement of women in the technology, law and policy fields, is an indicator that we are on the right track when it comes to ensuring diverse lawyers are recognized for their achievements and their potential."

The Inclusion Blueprint is a joint initiative by Diversity Lab and ChIPs that measures whether firms have implemented proven practices to attract and retain diverse talent and provides guidance on how to grow diverse talent, including actively monitoring and measuring work activities and experiences. The survey aims to ensure diverse lawyers have equal access to opportunities and to interrupt any unconscious biases that may exist within firms.

"At DLA Piper, we believe that the best teams and best cultures are by definition diverse, so we foster diversity, inclusion and belonging at all levels of the firm," said Fenimore Fisher, DLA Piper's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "As a firm, we continually strive to find new and better ways to attract, develop and retain diverse talent because we know that these efforts are vital to our clients, our people and our communities."

Diversity Lab is an incubator for innovative ideas and solutions that boost diversity and inclusion in law. ChIPS is a nonprofit focused on advancing and connecting women in technology, law and policy.

