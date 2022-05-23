DLA Piper represents Data Intelligence Technologies in its acquisition by Axiologic Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Data Intelligence Technologies, an intelligence technology services company specializing in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data science, in its acquisition by Axiologic Solutions, a leader in federal IT solutions serving the nation's national security and intelligence missions.

Data Intelligence over the past 10 years has provided "all things data" to a wide array of organizations, from companies in the commercial sector to federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense and the US intelligence community. The intelligence technology services company uses Blur Search Technologies and is known in the industry for developing innovative applications and products that support rapid search, high-speed indexing and complete data retrieval for its clients.

As a result of the acquisition, Data Intelligence will bring to Axiologic its high-demand technology capabilities, such as 5G, SIGNT, RF, AI and machine learning, analytics and visualization, and software development.

"We couldn't be happier on the outcome of this deal. We're grateful for DLA Piper's support – in their attentiveness, and the legal and business acumen they provided," said James Kraemer, President and CEO of Data Intelligence Technologies.

"Congratulations to Data Intelligence Technologies in this transformative next-step in the company's growth. On behalf of our firm, it was a privilege working with their team and bringing together our extensive corporate transactional capabilities in the security and intelligence sector," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice that advised Data Intelligence.

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), DLA Piper's team included partners Thomas S. Pilkerton III (Baltimore), Jordan I. Bailowitz (Baltimore), Julia T. Kovacs (Washington, DC), Thomas M. Grace (Baltimore), and Brad Jorgensen (Austin); of counsel Jimmy Rusert (Atlanta) and Ryan Compton (Washington, DC); associates Julie Franki (Atlanta), Joshua Feldman (Baltimore) and Myriem Bennani (Chicago); and attorney Erick Kim (Baltimore)

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 12 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

