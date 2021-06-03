DLA Piper represents Globant in follow-on public offering

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) in its underwritten public offering of 1,380,000 common shares (after exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares), at a price of $214.00 per share. Total net proceeds to Globant, including from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, were US$286.2 million.

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. Globant has more than 17,250 professionals in 18 countries.

"We were pleased to bring together our extensive capital markets capabilities and our experience advising foreign private issuers on complex transactions to assist Globant in its fifth follow-on offering," said Christopher Paci, co-chair of DLA Piper's Capital Markets practice group, who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Paci (New York), the DLA Piper team representing Globant included partners Frank Mugabi (New York) and Nicolas Teijeiro (Buenos Aires), and associates John Wei (Boston) and Marco D'Angelo (Buenos Aires).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

