DLA Piper represents SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and SunTrust Bank in closing of US$60 million credit facility for Electric Entertainment

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, as the sole lead arranger, and SunTrust Bank, as administrative agent, in closing a US$60 million syndicated corporate credit facility for Electric Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company founded by accomplished film and television producer Dean Devlin. Devlin has produced such films as Stargate, Independence Day and Geostorm, and various television series, including Leverage and The Librarian.

The credit facility will help finance the upcoming third season of the CW series The Outpost, WGN America's 10-episode drama series Almost Paradise and other film and television projects in development by Electric.

The DLA Piper team representing SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and SunTrust Bank was led by partner Tom Ara (Los Angeles), co-chair of the firm's Entertainment Transactions and Finance practices, and included partner Afshin Beyzaee and associates Greg Young, Payvand Coyle and Rahul Sajnani (all of Los Angeles).

DLA Piper's market-leading international team of media, sport and entertainment lawyers, located throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, advise on finance, borrowing, investment and corporate issues, production and rights acquisitions, exploiting media rights, staging and exploiting live sports and other events, intellectual property protection and enforcement, regulatory and administrative issues, antitrust and competition law, stadium and arena development and on the resolution of disputes.

About DLA Piper (www.dlapiper.com)

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising.

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

