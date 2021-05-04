DLA Piper shortlisted for five Mergermarket North America M&A Awards

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for five Mergermarket North America M&A Awards. The recognition underscores DLA Piper's recent top ranking for M&A deal volume in Mergermarket's annual league tables report for the 11th consecutive year.

The categories in which the firm has been shortlisted include:

US Cross-Border M&A Legal Advisory Firm of the Year

TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) M&A Legal Advisory Firm of the Year

Pharmaceutical M&A Legal Advisory Firm of the Year

Consumer M&A Legal Advisory Firm of the Year

Lower Mid-Market M&A Legal Advisory Firm of the Year (up to US$250 million )

"Just as our continued number one M&A ranking demonstrates DLA Piper's ability to seamlessly handle a large volume of complex transactions each year, this recognition showcases our dedication to providing excellent client service and our collaborative, sector-based approach that is tailored to our clients' unique needs across a wide range of industries and geographies," said Jonathan Klein, chair of the firm's US Mergers and Acquisitions practice.

"DLA Piper's inclusion on the shortlist for these awards is a confirmation of the strength of our global platform and M&A team, as well as the importance of our ability to provide targeted, sophisticated, industry-specific advice on a multi-jurisdictional basis, which positions our clients for success in their transactions and their broader business goals," said Kathleen Ruhland, US chair and global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice.

Mergermarket will announce the winners of the 2021 North America M&A Awards on June 17.

