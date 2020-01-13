DLA Piper's Hospitality and Leisure group honored again as a Law360 Practice Group of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that Law360 has named the firm's Hospitality and Leisure group a Practice Group of the Year for 2019. The Hospitality and Leisure group was also recognized with this award in 2018 and 2016.

DLA Piper was one of the first firms to develop a dedicated global hospitality and leisure group. With years of experience and a proven track record in the sector, DLA Piper provides investors, developers, owners and operators with unique capabilities to pursue their hospitality and leisure opportunities.

"This recognition is a testament to the ability of our team to provide clients with the practical, sector-specific guidance that is crucial to success in today's environment," said Sandra Kellman, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Hospitality and Leisure practice. "Our interdisciplinary team has had the privilege of advising on some of the biggest and most complex transactions in the industry, and we are proud to have once again been recognized for our contributions with a Practice Group of the Year award."

DLA Piper understands the variety of hospitality and leisure legal issues that arise and advises on development, acquisition and divestment and contractual arrangements; gaming operations; franchise, management and outsourcing operations; management agreements and operations; corporate, joint ventures and fund formation; finance and restructuring; franchise, outsourcing and commercial agreements; data privacy security technology arrangements; advertising and brand; betting and major sporting events.

In addition to industry-specific experience, DLA Piper's hospitality and leisure clients benefit from access to the firm's other core service areas, whether the clients' investments and operations are local or global.

