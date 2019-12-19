DLA Piper's Jamila Justine Willis named to Crain's New York Business 2020 Notable Women in Law list

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that Jamila Justine Willis , a New York-based partner in the Restructuring practice, has been named to the Crain's New York Business 2020 Notable Women in Law list.

The publication's editors describe the award as an honor given to a select 100 "dedicated, gifted and determined female lawyers" in the New York City metropolitan area who are also "fierce in their commitment to public service and pro bono causes."

"It is an honor to be on this list with so many eminent attorneys, and I know that this recognition also reflects the strength of the DLA Piper teams I work with every day," said Willis.

Earlier in her career, Willis worked in Geneva, Switzerland, as a human rights attorney for an international anti-torture organization, and she continues to perform pro bono work on behalf global human rights organizations and local New York-based non-profits. Her intense commitment to these pursuits mirrors her delivery of superior client service in her own practice for both US and international clients around the world.

"It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to work with Jamila. Not only is she an excellent practitioner but she has shown tremendous leadership through her dedication to training younger lawyers and in her role as chair of the New York office Diversity and Inclusion Committee and her membership on the office's Pro Bono Committee," said Tom Califano, co-chair of DLA Piper's US Restructuring practice.

Willis focuses her practice on financial and corporate restructuring, and has extensive experience in complex restructurings across industries.

