DLA Piper's Joshua Samek named Most Effective Lawyer for Corporate Securities by the Daily Business Review

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that Joshua Samek, co-chair of the firm's Miami Corporate practice, has been named by the Daily Business Review as the 2019 Most Effective Lawyer for Corporate Securities. The award is part of the Most Effective Lawyers series, which recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional achievements for clients."

The editors of the Daily Business Review noted that, in the past year, Samek "helped engineer major financing deals for three health care companies in serial fashion."

"The interests of our clients are at the heart of our business," said Josh Kaye, managing partner of DLA Piper's Miami office. "We're very proud of Josh for being recognized for the quality of work he does, and for establishing and building long-term client relationships."

Samek focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings, financing transactions and general corporate and securities matters, with a particular emphasis on the life sciences, healthcare and financial technology sectors. He maintains a nationwide practice representing private equity funds and their portfolio companies and regularly counsels public company boards of directors and executive management on US Securities and Exchange Commission reporting and corporate governance matters.

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions across all business sectors while seamlessly supporting clients in all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for nine-consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

