D.Law Announces Biggest Step Yet in its Ongoing Evolution

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law is announcing the next major step in its ongoing evolution by consolidating operations and moving to a new, recently completed headquarters building in Pasadena. Celebrating the start of their second decade as an employment law powerhouse, the company is bringing its team together in one dynamic environment customized for continuing success.

As Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan explains, "Our amazing new home is the culmination of a decade's worth of milestones for our firm. It's the vision we've been pursuing since 2015, when I launched Davtyan Professional Law Corporation on my thirtieth birthday."

By 2018, the company grew to nine employees working in two offices—Glendale and Woodland Hills—and the following year it changed its name to Davtyan Law Firm, reflecting its transformation into a unified team of legal experts, now 16 people strong.

Davtyan continues, "The pandemic hit a year later, and while we faced the same challenges experienced by companies and workers everywhere, we also found a silver lining as employment issues surged, leading to greater demand for our services and a rapidly expanding team of 30-plus."

By 2021, the company began demonstrating its intention to redefine what an employment law firm can be by creating mass awareness and influence for its brand with innovative social media campaigns on a range of platforms, revolutionizing its outreach and attracting hundreds of thousands of followers.

Acquisition of the law offices of Kevin T. Barnes in 2023 resulted in bringing litigation in-house, expanding the team to 60 while bringing new power to the mission of serving California's working class. The integration of Yeremian Law later that year continued the exciting growth, and with 80 team members now fully engaged, the firm was ready to take everything to the next level.

Changing their name to D.Law to reflect a broader vision, and fortified with a workforce of 93 employees, the firm was named #1 Mid-Size Business in the Los Angeles Business Journal's "100 Best Places to Work." Two offices expanded to four, and by 2024 D.Law's unstoppable momentum had increased their ranks to a dedicated team of 130 people.

As the company continued to grow, the team's shared values and aspirations were embodied in a Cultural Constitution that helps foster a unified focus on the mission, values, workplace—and people—that define D.Law. In 2025, Inc. Magazine recognized D.Law's unique culture in their list of the nation's Best Workplaces.

Now, with the move to their new Pasadena headquarters, the company's vision is being more fully realized, not only by merging its offices from four to one but also through the custom architectural elements integrated into the building, created with both clients and team members in mind. These include kitchen and dining areas; a game room and gym to keep employees healthy and happy; a serene, outdoor garden terrace; an inviting, innovative lobby that transforms to an event space; and a fully equipped rooftop deck with the greatest views in Pasadena.

However, the defining element of the new headquarters is the grand, circular staircase that serves as the great connector for every floor of the building and all members of the team, a feature that reflects D.Law's belief that greater connection—and communication—are key to pursuing its goal of becoming the biggest and most innovative employment law firm in California and, eventually, the nation.

In addition to its new Pasadena headquarters, D.Law has satellite offices in Long Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Chico, San Luis Obispo, Lake Tahoe, San Bernardino, Monterey, Stockton, and San Jose to protect the rights of all California workers.

