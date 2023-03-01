DLaw Looking Forward To Assisting Employees in Long Beach, CA.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davtyan Law Firm ( www.d.law ) is anxious to begin helping employees in the Long Beach, CA area after opening its newest location Downtown. DLaw's flagship office opened over seven years ago to help fight for the rights of the working class in the Los Angeles area.

The employment law firm achieved industry-leading stats in 2022 and looks to surpass them in 2023. DLaw attorneys focus on supporting all Californians in navigating employment issues, such as workplace harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. Their dedication and determination is what sets them apart from other employment law firms in the area.

Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan is eager to see how his firm's experience and skillset will help workers in and around the Long Beach, CA area. The entire team at DLaw brings experienced and conscientious legal services to all employees in this region. The firm works tirelessly to provide approachable help to those that need it most.

DLaw also has offices in Los Angeles , San Diego , San Francisco , Fresno , Sacramento , Chico , San Luis Obispo , Lake Tahoe , San Bernardino , Monterey , Stockton , and San Jose to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 80-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly a quarter of $1 billion from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases.

DLaw has grown its staff with close to three dozen new hires across a variety of full-time staff positions since the beginning of 2022. The increase in staff further allows DLaw to provide unparalleled support to those who need help.

"Hourly and low-wage workers are the backbone of our society, working tirelessly to keep things moving forward," said Emil. "Unfortunately, these hardworking individuals often face tough challenges and struggles, and can sometimes feel like they have no voice. We want them to know that although employment law can be intimidating, we're here to help. Whether you've experienced unfair treatment at work, or just need someone to talk to, we're always just a phone call or click away."

DLaw's newest office is located in Downtown Long Beach just steps away from Lincoln Park, at 111 W. Ocean Blvd., 4th Floor Long Beach, California, 90802.

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work?

