D.Law Reaches New Heights in 2023, Looks Ahead To An Even Greater 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment law firm D.Law celebrated an incredibly successful year, sharing highlights of a wide range of 2023 accomplishments with staff and guests at a December holiday gathering held at their future headquarters in Pasadena.

Surpassing the 100-person mark, D.Law more than doubled their team in 2023, establishing three physical locations in Los Angeles along with 15 satellite offices throughout California.

We envision continued growth, more cases, and an even greater level of service and justice for our clients.

The growth was driven in part by the January 2023 acquisition of industry-leading employment law attorney Kevin T. Barnes's law offices and staff following the culmination of a successful 35-year career by Barnes. The acquisition of fellow employment law firm David Yeremian & Associates in August also fueled the company's growth, with David Yeremian and his team joining forces with D.Law.

D.Law Founder & Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan, who orchestrated and spearheaded the acquisitions, described both as "powerful alliances that will take us to the next level of service and success in the field of employment law." The combined power puts D.Law another step closer to becoming the biggest plaintiff-side employment law firm in California, a one-of-a-kind legal powerhouse focused on innovation and new ideas for serving clients as well as creating opportunities for members of the D.Law team.

One of D.Law's specialties is fighting for the California working class to recover unpaid wages in class action cases. In 2023, D.Law initiated hundreds of new class action cases for such unpaid wages. To date, D.Law has helped California workers recover almost 1 billion dollars, and is on track to surpass the billion-dollar mark shortly into 2024. It also significantly increased its social media presence, followers, and clout while rebranding its corporate identity. Reflecting the evolving nature of its business, the company officially changed its name from Davtyan Law to D.Law (pronounced "Dee Law"), a more iconic and universal identity that emphasizes the firm's adaptability to continued growth and expansion throughout California and beyond.

"The D in D.Law will always serve to remind us of our founding as Davtyan Law, but now that D also can express the ideas of defense, dedication, dignity, diligence, and more," said Davtyan. "Our new website has the definitive web address of www.d.law, and we are committed to defining this domain in a way that makes our vision of becoming the biggest and most innovative employment law firm in California, and eventually the nation, a reality."

D.Law's commitment to both its clients and its people was recognized in a series of awards throughout the year, including being honored as 2023's #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. In addition, D.Law was voted one of the Most Admired Law Firms in Los Angeles and Emil Davtyan was selected as a 2023 Leader of Influence for Labor & Employment Law.

Currently headquartered in Glendale, D.Law is working with Corsini Stark Architects in creating a magnificent new headquarters in Pasadena, projected for completion in 2025.

Davtyan sees the transformation of the new Pasadena headquarters as symbolic of the progress in store for 2024. "We accomplished more in 2023 than we imagined possible, but we see all of our successes to date as a preview for what's to come," he said. "The new year is already on track to be our most exciting ever, with the evolution of our new building reflecting the amazing changes throughout our company. We envision continued growth, more cases, and an even greater level of service and justice for our clients: the dedicated workforce that continues to help make California an economic powerhouse admired throughout the world."

