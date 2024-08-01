D.Law's Emil Davtyan Chosen as CEO Visionary

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In their newly published, fourth annual edition of C-Suite magazine, the Los Angeles Times has honored Emil Davtyan, Founder & Managing Attorney of employment law firm D.Law, as one of its CEO Visionaries for 2024.

As the publication notes, "No matter the industry, the buck always stops at the desk of the chief executive officer. Tasked with making vital decisions as they relate to every facet of running a business, the CEO must possess a multitude of qualities that define a captain of industry."

These qualities, which include "intuition, resilience, and (the) ability to lead," were considered as qualifications for inclusion in this year's awards. Nominations were recommended by peers and colleagues based on the nominee's ability to "inspire their employees, connect with consumers, and push their companies to achieve ever loftier goals."

"I am deeply grateful for this recognition and honored to be in the company of many of our region's most esteemed business leaders," said Davtyan. "As a company, D.Law is committed to the vision of redefining what an employment law firm can be, and this acknowledgment of our success to date is a confirmation of our ongoing efforts."

The latest edition of C-Suite also reports on many of the unique issues that define the current business environment, along with the role today's top executives are taking in leading their companies to success in the face of these challenges. Articles exploring the role of AI and other new technologies, trends in outsourcing, sustainability, cybersecurity, attracting new talent, and maximizing ROI on tech investments are all part of the publication's coverage.

The magazine also includes insights into the backgrounds and careers of the business executives it profiles, including Davtyan's steadfast commitment to defending the rights of California workers. This essential aspect of Davtyan's focus is also the theme of a full-page ad for D.Law that serves as the magazine's final image and message.

Titled "Armored for Justice" and featuring a visual of a fully armored knight in a courtroom setting, the ad emphasizes that workers need more than just a law firm; they need a "knight in shining armor" who will defend their rights with not only strength and resolve, but unwavering commitment and admirable legal expertise.

"We truly do see ourselves as champions of justice and fairness for the hardworking California employees we serve,' noted Davtyan. "We strive to earn and uphold the trust of those who need a well-equipped defender who will fight diligently for their rights."

