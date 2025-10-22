D.Law's Emil Davtyan Named to Daily Journal's "Top 40 Under 40" List

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Law is proud to announce that its Founder and Managing Attorney, Emil Davtyan, has been named to the Daily Journal'sTop 40 Under 40 list, recognizing the most accomplished young lawyers in California shaping the future of the legal profession.

Each year, the Daily Journal honors attorneys whose leadership, innovation, and results set them apart. Emil's inclusion reflects not only his exceptional achievements as a trial lawyer but also his vision in building D.Law into one of California's most dynamic and client-centered firms.

Under Emil's leadership, D.Law has redefined how modern law firms serve clients—combining aggressive advocacy with cutting-edge technology, strategic storytelling, and deep empathy for the people behind each case. His results and commitment to access to justice have earned him respect across the legal community and trust from clients statewide.

"This recognition is a reflection of what we've built together at D.Law," said Emil. "It's about challenging convention, putting clients first, and proving that legal excellence and compassion can go hand in hand."

From founding D.Law with a mission to make the legal process more transparent and human, to leading a growing team that shares his drive for meaningful impact, Emil continues to set a new standard for what a modern law firm can be: innovative, accessible, and driven by purpose.

Contact: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D. Law, Inc.