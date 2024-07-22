D.Law's Emil Davtyan Speaks at CLA Conference

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment law firm D.Law recently served as a sponsor of the California Lawyers Association's 14th Annual Advanced Wage & Hour Conference and 40th Anniversary of the CLA's Labor and Employment Law Section. The firm had a strong presence at the event, with over 20 attorneys and staff in attendance. The event was held July 18-19 at the Hilton Hotel in Costa Mesa.

During the event's 40th Anniversary Reception, D.Law Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan delivered a speech that congratulated the winner of the 1st Annual Labor and Employment Law Pro Bono Achievement Award and emphasized how the spirit of that honor is an inspiration to D.Law and is reflected in the company's culture.

Addressing the distinguished forum, Davtyan stated, "We believe law firms should do more to focus on the good we can do for people—and how to show the world we are a positive force for justice and fairness. That's why we're making a concerted effort to redefine the concept of what an employment law firm can be."

He went on to note, "I'm sure many of us here this evening think of ourselves as tenacious, aggressive, and clever when it comes to doing battle for our clients, and these characteristics can certainly lead to success. But what D.Law is trying to do is refocus these qualities in a more positive light."

"For example, we want to be seen as passionate rather than aggressive, determined rather than tenacious, wise rather than clever. We feel it's the motivation behind these qualities we project that truly counts, and we're doing our best to demonstrate that we are authentic and approachable, intelligent and experienced, humble and principled. We hope our approach will inspire not only our own team, but all members of our profession."

Davtyan also provided insights into the values that give context to D.Law's name: diligence, dependability, dedication, decisiveness, dignity, and defense. "In building our team," he said, "we look for these values in potential employees, because people who embody and exhibit these qualities already are in sync with our company culture and are ready to help us take it to the next level."

Always interested in meeting people with who share their positive, forward-thinking outlook on both life and work, D.Law team members interacted with conference attendees at a booth set up to provide information on D.Law's unique culture and opportunities for being a part of it.

Candidates interested in joining the D.Law team are encouraged to get in touch at www.d.law/careers. "We love engaging with people who are interested in the progressive approach D.Law is taking with regard to employment law," Davtyan added. "One of the best things about conferences like this is the opportunity to meet talented, like-minded people who share our commitment to advancing and elevating our profession while focusing on the personal and professional growth of our people."

