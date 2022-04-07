DLD Accountancy, LLP Welcomes Dominic Waechter, Certified Public Accountant

Waechter Will Continue The Accountancy's Legacy Of Outstanding Service And Meaningful Financial Guidance

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLD Accountancy, LLP today announced the addition of Dominic Waechter to its team of expert Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). With a professional background in real estate and property management, and an educational foundation in business, taxation and accountancy, Waechter brings a deep understanding of tax preparation, real estate, investments and estate planning to the already experienced team.

Dominic Waechter, Certified Public Accountant at DLD Accountancy, LLP

"I've had a deep appreciation for numbers for quite some time now, but have found it incredibly important to identify ways in which I can build relationships and support individuals with that knowledge," said Waechter. "DLD Accountancy's unparalleled dedication to providing a holistic and individualized service for each client is remarkable, and I'm honored for the opportunity to join the team and continue to support that initiative."

Waechter joins DLD Accountancy as a CPA after receiving his license in 2021. He also recently achieved his master's degree in business taxation from University of Southern California in 2020 and his bachelor's degree in business administration in 2019. In addition to his CPA license, Waechter also holds a certificate in the economics of blockchain and digital assets from University of Pennsylvania's renowned Wharton School.

Before beginning the extensive CPA licensing process, Waechter began his professional career in the real estate field, working at international real estate company Engel & Völkers before obtaining his real estate license and property management certification and founding his own company, MDW & Associates Property Management. To date, he has sold over 100 million dollars in real estate, and MDW & Associates manages a current portfolio of over 25 residential and commercial investment properties.

"Dominic's inexhaustible passion and tenacity for creative solutions, paired with his deep desire to provide outstanding service and meaningful guidance, makes him an incredible addition to DLD Accountancy," said Dennis Duban, CPA, Founder and Chairman of the accountancy. "I am excited to welcome him to our outstanding team and look forward to seeing the continued growth and success he achieves."

