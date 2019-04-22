DLH to Announce Second Quarter FY19 Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019 on May 7, 2019 after the market close. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community the next morning, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 10130554.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) serves clients throughout the United States as a healthcare and human services provider to the Federal Government. Core competencies include assessment & compliance monitoring, business process outsourcing, health IT systems integration and management, readiness and medical logistics, and pharmacy solutions. DLH has over 1,400 employees working throughout the country. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com

SOURCE DLH Holdings Corp.

