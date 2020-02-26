DLI Launches a New Mission Focused on Founder's Couture Beginnings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLI (Dora Lau International), a global intimate apparel vendor, is focusing on its proven key strengths as part of its vision forward. Earlier this year, DLI sold its successful plus-size lingerie brand Curvy Couture, allowing the company to now take advantage of new growth opportunities.

Since 1996, DLI has successfully launched over 100 bra styles, many of which are still best sellers years later. The company's knack for interpreting global trends, understanding of size grading, and knowledge of high-tech fabrics are core strengths to expanding the company. DLI uses its industry expertise to create innovative products, including launching the first cooling bra which sold over 20,000 units in one week. The company is also meeting the needs of younger shoppers who want bra-like support in their apparel using trendy fabrics and sophisticated manufacturing.

Dora Lau, founder and president of DLI, began her career creating couture gowns for global talent in the music industry. It was the realization that intimates are the foundation to a perfectly fitting dress that sparked her interest in the lingerie industry. Not satisfied with the fit and size grading from using only one model, the team at DLI takes pride in exceeding industry standards by using models in a range of sizes and half-sizes to ensure a proper fit.

"My roots in couture eveningwear have played a tremendous role in the bras we develop at DLI. Luxury brands can afford to do three or four fittings to secure the perfect the fit. We take a couture-attitude and won't go into production until everything is exactly the way we want it. The way the body feels when you wear a well-fitting garment is magical. It's a feeling that every woman deserves," says Lau.

Focusing on its "couture-attitude" is an unconventional approach, and it's one of the many ways that DLI stands out in the intimate apparel landscape. At a moment when brands are focused on cost cutting, lightning fast production, and immediate responses to trends, DLI is using its robust in-house library of fabrics, and strong relationships with experts that have a keen intuition for product development to meet clients' demands. On-the-ground global manufacturing and quality control teams allow DLI to stand behind all products.

ABOUT DLI

DLI is a full-service intimate apparel company known for solution driven innovation and successfully shipping millions of bras each quarter. For more than 28 years, DLI has developed private label merchandise for leading intimate apparel brands in band sizes from 32-54 and cup sizes A-K. With offices in the USA and Asia, every client receives the highest level of service from a team with global capabilities and local abilities. DLI has won awards for its innovation and industry leadership, most recently at the 2019 HUG Awards.

Contact:

