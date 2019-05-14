DLive Grows Audience by 67 Percent in April and Reinvents How Livestream Viewers are Rewarded

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLive , a disruptive livestreaming platform that leverages blockchain technology to reward both creators and viewers, saw more than 5 million monthly active users in April — a 67 percent increase from the 3 million users in March. In addition to a growing audience, the number of active creators on DLive doubled to over 70,000 for this less-one-year-old platform. To celebrate these milestones, DLive launched a new Treasure Chest feature that redefines how creators reward their communities.

The mission of DLive is to create a value sharing live streaming platform that empowers creators and viewers through a revolutionary rewards system. DLive's new Treasure Chest feature distributes DLive's in-platform currency, LINO points, to viewers. Each creator's Treasure Chest accumulates LINO points based on viewer engagement with their channel, including interacting in chat, sending an emote, or via donations. Creators can add LINO points to their channel treasure chest to give more incentive for users to engage. More details can be found on DLive's Treasure Chest page .

To continue celebrating DLive's community, " Super Fan Festival day " kicks off on May 18th, 9AM - 3PM PT. DLive will reward the community up to $15,000 worth of prizes, including LINO points, PlayStation®4 consoles, and more.

"The explosive growth on DLive is an affirmation that the community believes in our solution of a value-sharing live-streaming platform," said Charles Wayn, CEO of DLive. "The Treasure Chest is another feature that empowers creators to reward viewers for doing what they do best - engaging with their favorite creators and watching great content."

DLive, available online at DLive.tv or via Android and iOS apps, is built using Lino blockchain. Content creators, viewers and other participants in the ecosystem can earn rewards for their participation and contributions to DLive with LINO points. For more information on DLive and how LINO points are used, see our website .

About DLive

DLive is a decentralized livestreaming community built using the Lino blockchain. DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has 20 team members across four continents. To learn more about DLive, please visit https://community.dlive.tv/about/welcome-letter/ .

