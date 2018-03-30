Led by President Adam McNally, the company won national sales accolades by outperforming other eligible offices focused on the same campaign with regard to quality achieved and sales metrics. The team at DLM Consultants is already planning to keep the Cup in the office next quarter and beyond.

"It's exciting to be honored with this award for our ability to deliver on our promise of excellence to the client," said McNally. "Coming through for our customers and clients leads to great results, and we will continue to work to attain high standards that exceed expectations."

With a focus on high-quality customer service with integrity, DLM Consultants partners with leading clients to retain and acquire customers. The company offers the client direct sales solutions that yield results that exceed client expectations.

DLM Consultants employs a personalized approach to bridging the gap between the customer and the client. Intensive training and leadership development are vitally important at DLM Consultants, as are teamwork and giving back to the community.

About DLM Consultants

DLM Consultants is a dynamic direct marketing and sales firm that provides effective customer acquisition and retention strategies that increase the clients' brand awareness. The professional sales force at DLM Consultants offers tailored sales solutions with a passion for opportunity, growth, and delivering results. For more information, call 719-237-5107 or go to http://dlmconsultants.net/.

Contact: Adam McNally

719-237-5107

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlm-consultants-earns-top-sales-honors-for-outstanding-quarter-300622264.html

SOURCE DLM Consultants

