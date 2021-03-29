DLP Real Estate Capital Acquires Class A Multifamily Property in Germantown, TN

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services and real estate investment firm, announced its acquisition of Vantage at Germantown, a multifamily three-story garden-style property, located in Germantown, TN. This 288-unit property consists of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an average 837 sq. footage.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "We are very pleased to add this property to our portfolio of multifamily investments. This beautiful apartment community will provide a convenient and affordable rental housing option for many families to live and work within a ten-mile radius of a high-technology corridor. Acquiring this apartment community reflects our mission of continuing to make a significant impact in today's housing crisis."

Vantage at Germantown was built in 2020 and is conveniently located only 15 minutes from downtown Memphis and within 10 miles of five of the city's largest FedEx facilities. The property offers convenient access to thousands of jobs within the high-tech corridor and other thriving sectors of business. The property sits on over 22 acres and includes a resort-style swimming pool with outdoor cabana and fireplace, media lounge with internet cafe, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness studio, remote access gates, and a large/small breed 'bark park.' The units have energy-efficient appliances with full-size washer and dryer, tiled backsplash, spacious closets, and personal balconies.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

