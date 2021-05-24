DLP Real Estate Capital Acquires Lafayette Place, a Multifamily Community in Oxford, MS

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services and real estate investment firm, announced its acquisition of Lafayette Place, (now renamed DREAM Oxford), a 234-unit multifamily property, located in Oxford, MS. The addition of the community to DLP's portfolio of 14,000 apartment units continues the company's mission to do good through impact investing.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "We are extremely pleased to add Lafayette Place to our portfolio of multifamily communities. Situated close to Ole Miss University and the busy Oxford downtown area, the property will offer hardworking individuals and families convenient and affordable housing options. We look forward to bringing our DLP culture of Wow to current and future residents of our communities."

Anthony Ruben, DLP's Sr. Managing Director of Investments commented, "By adding Lafayette Place to our growing portfolio of communities, DLP shows its continued dedication to impact investing, providing affordable housing to local families while delivering superior returns to our investors."

Lafayette Place was built in 2009 and is conveniently located less than one mile to the University of Mississippi campus and minutes away from downtown Oxford, a vibrant university town that includes restaurants, retail stores, museums, outlets, and more. Lafayette Place sits on 9.30 acres and includes both one- and two-bedroom units with an average 723 sq. footage. Amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, beach volleyball court, 24-hour fitness center with a modern clubhouse, and an outdoor grilling area.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

