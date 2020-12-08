DLP Real Estate Capital Adds Chief Administrative Officer, Claudia Schiepers, to Senior Executive Leadership Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital announced its new hire, Claudia Schiepers, as Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Schiepers will join the company's senior executive leadership team and help lead operations across the entire DLP family of companies.

Ms. Schiepers comes to DLP with over 15 years of experience in real estate and financial services. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer and Operations Project Lead for Greystone, a real estate lending and investment company. In her new role, Ms. Schiepers will be responsible for leading mission-critical initiatives across the organization and strategically implementing improvements where necessary.

"DLP and its family of companies continue to break records in annual growth, and I look forward to adding value to their success story," Ms. Schiepers commented. "Providing continued excellence to our investors, borrowers, renters, and team members will be our key focus as we navigate our ambitious goals for growth."

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "Claudia's experience in the industry and expertise in execution will undoubtedly help the company achieve our vision and objectives. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome Claudia and look forward to celebrating future successes."

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1 billion in assets under management, over 500 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times; and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

