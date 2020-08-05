DLP Real Estate Capital Adds Industry Veteran Robert Greenberg to Its Senior Executive Team

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital announces its newest hire, Robert Greenberg, as Chief Acceleration Officer/Chief Marketing Officer. Greenberg will join the company's senior executive leadership team to lead Acceleration (sales and marketing) efforts across the entire DLP family of companies.

DLP Real Estate Capital

Greenberg comes to DLP with over 30 years of experience in both marketing and advertising. He previously served as CMO for Patch of Land and Vice President of Marketing for B2R Finance (now Finance of America Commercial). With extensive experience and a deep understanding of marketing strategy and brand development, Greenberg is a welcomed addition to the solutions-based real estate company that is on track to break $1 Billion in AUM this month.

Greenberg comments, "I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the entire family of DLP companies which are experiencing impressive growth and are all well-positioned to leverage the current market opportunity. DLP has a strong commitment to delivering added-value to their clients, which I believe will be a big factor in creating stronger customer relationships leading to even greater customer loyalty. The company is also highly focused on both personal and professional growth of all team members and I'm thrilled to be a part of the DLP family."

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital commented, "I'm excited for Robert to join DLP's team of talented leaders. We continue to bring the best and brightest on board, and Robert is a shining example of this. Acceleration is one of the four quadrants of scaling a high growth business, so placing someone with Robert's experience and leadership skills in the driver seat affords us a huge competitive advantage as we push forward on our path to success."

Contact: [email protected]

DLP Real Estate Capital, led by Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single & multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, & private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $950 million AUM, 500+ loans in portfolio, and has closed 15,000+ real estate transactions totaling more than $3 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate & property category by Financial Times; and has been named by The WSJ as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA & NJ for sales.

