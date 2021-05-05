DLP Real Estate Capital Appoints Brad Bernstein as Sr. Director of Real Estate Finance

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services & real estate investment firm, has named Brad Bernstein as Sr. Director of Real Estate Finance.

Mr. Bernstein joins the company's senior executive team and will focus on debt capital markets activities, specifically obtaining debt financing for DLP's apartment communities, managing in-place debt, and helping the company's clients find financing for their assets.

Mr. Bernstein brings over 20 years of working in this specific niche of the real estate industry. Prior to joining DLP, he was employed with AvalonBay Communities, a multifamily REIT, where he was responsible for debt capital markets and treasury management, including loan origination, refinance, hedging, and payoff and asset management.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO, commented, "I am thrilled to welcome Brad to the DLP team as Sr. Director of Real Estate Finance. His vast experience in multifamily capital markets and debt financing will be a significant asset to our company."

Mr. Bernstein graduated from The University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's degree in History and he received his MBA in Real Estate from Kenan-Flagler Business School at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

