DLP Real Estate Capital Named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America for Impressive 8th Year in a Row

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DLP Real Estate Capital is proud to announce that it has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, landing as the 4th fastest growing company in the nation out of those who have made the list 8 or more years in a row! Even more impressive, DLP is the #1 fastest growing real estate company in the nation out of those who have made the list 8 straight years or more. Overall, the company ranked 1,202 with a 3-year growth of 376.99%.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO commented, "I am truly humbled by making the Inc. 5000 list for 8 straight years and could not have achieved this extraordinary accomplishment without a team of dedicated professionals who live our tenet of core values each and every day. We're thrilled to be the #1 real estate company out of those making the list 8+ years in a row!"

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder & CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending Partners, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1 billion in AUM, 500+ loans in portfolio, and has closed 15,000+ real estate transactions totaling more than $3 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for 8 consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the R.E. and property category by Financial Times, and has been named by The WSJ as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

