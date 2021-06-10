DLP Real Estate Capital Promotes Scott Meyers to President of DLP Lending

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Capital, a private financial services & real estate investment firm, has promoted Scott Meyers to President of DLP Lending.

Scott has over 18 years of experience in real estate, mortgage note investment, servicing, and investment lending. He previously served as SVP of Sales for DLP Lending. Under his new leadership role, Scott will drive the company's growth with innovative lending products and membership programs for DLP's clients and Elite Housing Operators. As part of his role, Scott will oversee the launch of the DLP Lending Affiliate Program, partnering with local lenders to help amplify their businesses with DLP Funding and the utilization of DLP's Elite Execution System operational tools. Additionally, he will help drive the growth and development of DLP's loan servicing division.

Don Wenner, Founder and CEO, commented, "Scott's impact on DLP has been extraordinary and I'm excited to see him step up and drive even more growth to DLP's lending platform and the company as a whole. His unending dedication toward achieving excellence, continued growth, and teamwork makes him an ideal and natural fit for this leadership position. I look forward to the impact he will help us make within DLP's lending platform.

About DLP Real Estate Capital

DLP Real Estate Capital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Don Wenner, is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. The company generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Lending, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Alliance Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.

DLP Real Estate Capital has over $1.25 billion in assets under management, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed over 16,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $4 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in the real estate and property category by Financial Times and has been named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in PA and NJ for sales.

