DLP Real Estate Management Makes the Prestigious National Best Places to Work Multifamily for Women List

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLP Real Estate Management is pleased to announce it has placed in the top 35 National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for Women. This award was based on research conducted through the official National Best Places to Work Multifamily® list for which the real estate management company ranked in early December 2020.

DLP Real Estate Management

Out of the hundreds of companies that submitted nominations, 35 were chosen as Best Workplaces for Women, based on survey responses from women in the industry. Being recognized is truly an impactful and humbling recognition for DLP, especially since this result is based on the voices of its employees rather than on judges from suppliers, company volunteers, or through sponsorship or fundraising campaigns. Each of the 35 companies was featured in a two-page spread in Multifamily Innovation Magazine, https://multifamilyinnovation.com/magazine.

Melanie French, President of DLP Real Estate Management, commented, "This is an extraordinary achievement for our DLP women in the Real Estate Management division. Not only are they extremely talented, but the dedication they put forth every single day, helping individuals and families living in our communities, is truly extraordinary. I am thrilled to be able to share this award with the talented women at DLP."

Amy Barricelli, Senior Vice President Revenue Acceleration, commented, "It's an honor for DLP Real Estate Management to be recognized for this achievement. I am so very proud and fortunate to be inspired by my many amazing team members daily — and I love that our passion, grit, and excellence is garnering national recognition. It looks like the industry is noticing what we here at DLP already know ... just how amazing it is to be a part of such a special team of people."

DLP Real Estate Management is a division of DLP Real Estate Capital, a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Don Wenner, DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. DLP Real Estate Management currently owns and operates over 10,000 homes in 40 apartment communities across 21 states.

Contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE DLP Real Estate Management