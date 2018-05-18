DLRdmv Receives Endorsement From Florida Automobile Dealers Association

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has announced its endorsement of DLRdmv as the preferred provider of Electronic Titling and Registration (eTitling) in the state of Florida. DLRdmv provides technology solutions that streamline the title and registration process for dealerships and improve the overall car-buying experience, as consumers are now able to receive their license plates and registrations at the point-of-sale.

DLRdmv's eTitling platform delivers value and innovation previously unseen in the Florida market, as evidenced by its rapid adoption among Florida dealerships since entering the marketplace in July of 2017.

"We are excited to announce the endorsement of DLRdmv as it's something our membership felt very strongly about," said Ted Smith, president of FADA. "The Association prides itself on recommending the best products and solutions available to our dealers, and from the moment DLRdmv came on the scene, it became very evident that their services were a full order of magnitude better than anything else in the market today."

"Obviously DLRdmv's technology is a game-changer, but their dedication to innovation and commitment to customer service is really why we wanted to partner with DLRdmv moving forward," Smith said.

DLRdmv transforms a labor-intensive, manual procedure traditionally required to obtain license plates and registrations into an automated, streamlined process for dealerships. With dealerships constantly striving for efficiency, eTitling has seen tremendous growth and experienced a much broader adoption among Florida dealerships.

"To receive an endorsement from an association as strong and reputable as the FADA is such an honor for our growing company, and serves to validate the 'Dealers First' mantra that we've lived by since day one," said Johnson Berry, CEO of DLRdmv. "Florida dealers recognize that we are truly committed to delivering the best eTitling solutions in the country and we are so excited to partner with the FADA to expand on this mission."

DLRdmv's suite of eTitling solutions includes Electronic Filing Services (EFS, Metal Plates), Electronic Temporary Registrations (ETR, Temporary Tags) and DLRdmv's proprietary solutions, AccuFee™ Calculation Technology and eTitle Management System (eTMS™).

About FADA: The Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has been serving new, franchised automobile dealers throughout Florida since 1920. More than 800 members are actively served through the exchange of ideas among members; representation of dealer interests to Florida's legislature and the agencies that regulate the automobile industry; as well as technical assistance, education and many industry-directed initiatives. For more information, contact FADA at 850.224.1466 or flada.org.

About DLRdmv: Headquartered in Dallas Texas, DLRdmv is a technology company focused on developing innovative and intuitive applications that create efficiencies for automotive dealerships and state government agencies. DLRdmv is a certified EFS and ETR provider in the State of Florida and has recently expanded into the State of Georgia as a certified ETR Program provider. DLRdmv has leveraged its industry-leading DealersFirst™ Customer Support and Proprietary Technology solutions to become Florida's fastest-growing eTitling provider. For more information, please contact DLRdmv at ContactUs@DLRdmv.com or visit DLRdmv.com.

Related Images

dlrdmv.png

DLRdmv

DLRdmv Logo

fada.png

FADA

FADA Logo

Related Links

DLRdmv Website

FADA Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlrdmv-receives-endorsement-from-florida-automobile-dealers-association-300651006.html

SOURCE DLRdmv