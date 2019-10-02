DLRdmv Receives Endorsement From Georgia Automobile Dealers Association

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a development that highlights DLRdmv's successful market expansion, the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) recently announced its exclusive endorsement of the popular eTitling provider. Representing Georgia's new car dealers, GADA endorsed DLRdmv as the preferred electronic titling and registration (ETR) provider in the Peach State. DLRdmv provides innovative technology solutions that create efficiencies in the vehicle titling process for dealerships and improve the overall car buying experience for Georgia consumers.

"We are very excited to announce our endorsement of DLRdmv as our preferred ETR provider," said Lea Kirschner, President and CEO of GADA. "Georgia franchised dealers recognize the value that great technology and commitment to customer service can bring to their dealerships. DLRdmv will provide both to our members."

DLRdmv transforms the labor-intensive, manual task traditionally required to obtain license plates and registrations into an automated, streamlined process for dealerships. With dealerships constantly striving for efficiency, eTitling has seen tremendous expansion and experienced a much broader adoption among automotive dealerships. DLRdmv's rapid market share growth proves that the brand's DealersFirst™ approach in innovative technology and customer service is resonating with Georgia dealers.

"To be endorsed by an association as widely respected as GADA is truly an honor for our company," said Johnson Berry, CEO of DLRdmv. "This endorsement really validates our operating mantra of always putting Dealers First, which is what we have lived by at DLRdmv from the very beginning.

"It's humbling to see Georgia dealers recognize that we are genuinely committed to delivering the best eTitling solutions around, and we are extremely excited to partner with GADA to expand on our mission," Berry said.

About GADA: The Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) has approximately 500 dealer members who represent more than 90% of new vehicles sold in Georgia and is one of the most respected trade associations in the state. GADA provides a strong lobbying voice for dealers. In partnership with its subsidiary, GADA Services, Inc., GADA offers title services, business forms and Temporary Operating Permits (TOPs), industry publications and education courses.

About DLRdmv: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DLRdmv is a technology company focused on developing innovative and intuitive SaaS applications that create efficiencies for automotive dealerships and state government agencies. DLRdmv has leveraged its industry-leading technology solutions to become the leading eTitling provider in the state of Florida and the fastest-growing eTitling provider in the state of Georgia. DLRdmv is now the endorsed provider of the New Car Dealer Associations in both Florida (FADA) and Georgia (GADA). For more information, please contact DLRdmv at ContactUs@DLRdmv.com or visit DLRdmv.com.

