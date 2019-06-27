DLT and Tableau Receive 2019 IES Sales Excellence Award in the Sales Innovation Category

HERNDON, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a leading government solutions aggregator, today announced it received the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) 2019 Sales Innovation Award for partnering with Tableau to deliver a best-value solution to the Department of Commerce (DOC) with the DLT Enterprise Agreement Platform.

"Congratulations to DLT for being awarded the IES Sales Innovation Award, which recognizes sales operational excellence and innovation," said Fred Diamond, President of the IES. "The level of accomplishment that DLT exhibits as they create and deliver innovative customer-centric approaches to grow their businesses, meet customer needs, and bring valuable solutions to the market is remarkable."

In early 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce was in need of new enterprise data analytics and visualization (EDAV) solutions, but also sought an ordering vehicle that would help maximize its buying power, provide streamlined procurement processes, and offer increased visibility into the performance of the contract. To accomplish this, Tableau chose to partner with DLT based on its proven results with the Enterprise Agreement Platform, ability to secure and maximize the value of enterprise agreements, and because DLT's Enterprise Agreement Platform capabilities were most clearly aligned with the requirements of DOC.

"By using DLT's Enterprise Agreement Platform, the DOC will be able to maximize the value of this enterprise agreement through unprecedented visibility into asset management, reporting, trend analysis, and other metrics used to quantify cost avoidance and ROI of the agreement," said Steve Wells, DLT Senior Director of Program Management. "This visibility simplifies the validation process and supports data-driven investment decisions."

In early 2019, DLT was awarded a $9.9M, five-year Agency Catalog under the NASA SEWP V contract as the sole source of supply of Tableau software for the entire DOC.

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

