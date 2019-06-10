DLT Announces Premium-Grade License for CloudCheckr Software and Services at AWS Public Sector Summit

HERNDON, Va., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the AWS Public Sector Summit, DLT Solutions , a leading government solutions aggregator, announced it has been awarded a distribution license to provide CloudCheckr software and services to its public sector AWS Consulting Partners and Customers. CloudCheckr is a comprehensive cloud management solution that helps manage and automate cost and security for their public cloud environments. DLT's AWS Consulting Partners will now be able to access CloudCheckr's premium-level features, including cost optimization, expense management, security, compliance, and analytics not available in the basic CloudCheckr suite.

"DLT and CloudCheckr are excited to collaborate on the enablement, growth, and strengthening of our AWS Consulting Partners," said Jeff Valentine, Chief Product Officer at CloudCheckr. "Our partners use the CloudCheckr platform to reduce costs and mitigate risk, which helps government agencies accelerate their digital transformations. DLT is a leader in this area, and we know how well DLT enables their partner ecosystem to accelerate growth, increase profitability, and provide access to specialized services built specifically for the public sector."

CloudCheckr helps government organizations transform data from public cloud services into actionable insights by reporting, alerting, analyzing, and automating the environment for optimal utilization and costs. With its certified AWS Government Competency for expertise in highly secure cloud environments, CloudCheckr offers continuous security monitoring, policy enforcement and usage visibility to meet all compliance requirements in the sector, including HIPAA, FedRAMP, DFARS and more.

"We are very excited grow our partnership with CloudCheckr as its public sector distributor," said Danny Climo, Vice President of Cloud Platforms for DLT. "This announcement demonstrates DLT's commitment to our public sector customers and partners to offer best-in-breed products that help reduce the operational burden of managing a cloud environment, thus increasing their cloud profitability."

For more information about how to procure CloudCheckr solutions, visit DLT at the AWS Public Sector Summit in booth #800, or visit www.dlt.com .

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

