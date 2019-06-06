DLT Awarded 10-Year Department of Defense ESI Blanket Purchase Agreement for Autodesk Software

HERNDON, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a leading government solutions aggregator, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 10-year Department of Defense (DoD) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) software. As Autodesk's Master Government Aggregator , DLT and its partners are able to leverage this contract to equip government agencies with the Autodesk solutions they need for Computer-Aided Design (CAD), 3D Modeling, 2D Drafting, Product Data Management (PDM), Simulation/Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Building Information Modeling (BIM), Advanced Real-Time Rendering, Mobile Access to CAD, Augmented/Virtual Reality, 3D Printing Solutions, and Support Services.

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. All awarded ESI BPA's are the Department of Defense preferred method of IT procurement in accordance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) Section 208.74.

"DLT is very excited to have been awarded this DoD ESI BPA for Autodesk Solutions," commented DLT President, Brian Strosser. "As Autodesk's Master Government Aggregator, DLT will leverage this new contract to ensure DoD agencies have streamlined access to the latest Autodesk software innovations in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software they need to support their national security mission."

For more than 25 years, DLT has been providing government agencies with Autodesk solutions that help users imagine, design, and make a better world. In 2018, DLT launched GovDesignHub, which is a publication catered to the digital design community within the public sector.

