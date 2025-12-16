DLT ENTERTAINMENT RESPONDS TO FAN ENTHUSIASM FOR THREE'S COMPANY AND THE ROPERS WITH LICENSED MERCHANDISE PUSH

New Merchandise Offerings Appeal To Expanding Grassroots Fan Base.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Entertainment, the award-winning international production and distribution company, is undertaking a push into multiple categories of official Three's Company merchandise, including clothing, calendars, action figures, bobbleheads, tote bags, and new DVD boxed sets.

DLT Entertainment's brand licensing agency, Perpetual Licensing, has secured deals with multiple licensees for the Three's Company brand, resulting in a wide range of official fun and collectible merchandise available for the 2025 holiday season and beyond.

Fans can find new products from pop culture collectibles giant Toynk , including Jack, Chrissy and Janet action figures and jigsaw puzzles retro apparel specialist 80's Tees is offering branded T-shirts, while Gotham City Online is offering a 2025 Three's Company calendar. Giant Step Design has introduced an array of T-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags, headwear and more; and Collect Bobbles has created a complete bobblehead set featuring the roommates Jack, Chrissy and Janet along with landlords Mr. Roper, Mrs. Roper and Mr. Hurley.

Through a separate arrangement with Toronto-based Video Entertainment Inc. (VEI) fans can collect the Official Three's Company DVD Box Set + Bonus Content (The Ropers & Three's A Crowd). This high-quality official set includes all 172 half-hour episodes of Three's Company; the 28 episodes of The Ropers spin-off featuring beloved couple Helen and Stanley Roper; and 22 episodes of the Jack Tripper spin-off Three's A Crowd.

"It's amazing how popular these iconic characters continue to be," said DLT President, Donald Taffner, Jr. "And what's even more amazing is that fan enthusiasm for Three's Company and The Ropers seems to be exploding, with grassroots fan-staged events like 'Ropers Romps' popping up in cities all across the country. This renewed push into licensing and merchandising is a way for us to give fans even more ways to celebrate the characters they love so much. Thanks to Perpetual Licensing and our great partners, Toynk, 80's Tees, Giant Step Design, Gotham City Online, and VEI for creating such fun, colorful, high-quality products based on these classic shows."

About DLT Entertainment

DLT Entertainment Ltd is an award-winning international independent television distribution and production company with dual headquarters in London and New York. Founded in 1963 by Don Taffner Sr. and now headed by Don Taffner Jr., the family owned and operated company has been producing and distributing hit TV sitcoms since 1977. Today, DLT Entertainment produces and distributes video, audio and live entertainment across multiple media and around the world, as well as representing a broad range of literary and performing talent. DLT owns and operates London's Shaftesbury Theatre, Vera Productions, Juniper Productions, Impatient Productions, MMB Creative, The Soho Agency, Blue Book Artist Management, Bedford Square Voices, GAG Reflex and The Galton Agency. An innovator in adapting British formats, DLT has produced iconic, critically acclaimed and award-winning series - most notably adapting the British sitcom Man About The House into U.S. primetime hit Three's Company. In the realm of distribution, DLT broke ground by introducing international audiences to classic series such as The Benny Hill Show to Chicken Soup for the Soul. In the U.K., DLT is known for its popular, long-running BBC sitcoms, including the award-winning My Family, starring Robert Lindsay and Zoë Wanamaker; and As Time Goes By starring Dame Judi Dench and Geoffrey Palmer. A recent wave of expansions have seen the launch of an created an audio production division with multi-year commissions from BBC Radio 4. DLT has further expanded its commitment to comedy since 2024 by becoming the sponsor of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer and Best Comedy Show awards. Additional information about DLT Entertainment may be found at www.dltentertainment.com.

About Perpetual Licensing

Founded in 2004, Perpetual is a leading licensing agency specializing in helping clients leverage brand equity through strategic product extensions. The team is made up exclusively of seasoned industry professionals, each with more than 25 years of experience. Perpetual develops merchandise licensing programs for forward-thinking brand owners seeking to license-out their brands, and for category-leading manufacturers looking to license-in or acquire licenses for well-known brands. For more information, please visit www.perpetuallicensing.com .

