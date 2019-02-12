DLT Named Public Sector Distributor by Quest Software

HERNDON Va., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, the premier government solutions aggregator, announced today it has been chosen by Quest Software to be its primary strategic public sector distributor. DLT is positioned to leverage its unique suite of value services to accelerate the interest and adoption of Quest's strong portfolio of technology products and solutions that simplify many of the Government's complex IT environments. DLT will accomplish this through an aggregation strategy which better enables new and existing partners in Quest's public sector channel.

"DLT is excited to build on our 20-year partnership with Quest as the company's public sector distributor," said Brian Strosser, President of DLT. "DLT understands the importance of a robust, committed, and capable channel, especially when delivering technology solutions to the Government. As Quest's longest-serving public sector partner, DLT looks forward to enhanced support achieving Quest's partnership goals and customer success."

Quest's award-winning solutions help secure, manage, and migrate data access, as well as identity lifecycle management across on-premises, hybrid or Office 365 environments. Quest technologies enable government to achieve optimal database performance, control privileged access management, and enhance IT efficiency across multiple platforms, both on premise and in the cloud.

"Our partner ecosystem plays a pivotal role in ensuring our customers' toughest technology challenges are addressed with simple to use solutions," said Erik Sachwitz, Vice President of Federal Sales at Quest Public Sector. "DLT's proven track record in distribution and strong expertise in the public sector will ensure a distribution, partner & contract strategy that not only provides ease of purchase but also supports partner growth in the government sector."

To learn more about how DLT is aggregating public sector business for technology companies, please visit www.dlt.com/.

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

About Quest

Quest Public Sector, Inc., provides enterprise IT software solutions. Quest helps simplify challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid datacenters, security threats and regulatory requirements. Quest's solutions help government agencies with database management, data protection, unified endpoint management, identity and access management and Microsoft platform management.

SOURCE DLT Solutions

Related Links

http://www.dlt.com

