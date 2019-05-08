DLT Partners with Pulse Secure to Deliver Cybersecurity Solutions for Secure Access to Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a leading government solutions aggregator, announced today that it has added the Pulse Secure suite of hybrid IT Secure Access solutions to its cybersecurity portfolio. The partnership will leverage DLT's public sector expertise and partner network to bring Zero Trust access capabilities to state, local, education, defense and intelligence agencies.

"We are excited to have DLT Solutions as a partner to help us expand our federal market footprint and make is easier for agencies to acquire our industry-leading Secure Access solutions," said Justin Barney, Chief Revenue Officer for Pulse Secure.

Government organizations are being directed to sustain a continuous, context-aware and responsive security agenda for endpoint and access compliance. Pulse Secure helps meet these challenges with its comprehensive, integrated and highly interoperable Secure Access solution portfolio for hybrid IT environments that allows public sector organizations to realize operational efficiency while progressing Zero Trust capabilities.

"The public sector is advancing IT delivery and capacity while seeking to incorporate Zero Trust controls to better defend their missions against cyber threats and to comply with evolving compliance mandates," said Chris Wilkinson, Senior Vice President of Sales for DLT. "Pulse Secure—a proven leader with a Secure Access focus and an established presence in government—will be enthusiastically welcomed by our customers and partners."

Pulse Secure's Access solutions deliver situational intelligence, protected connectivity and threat response while enabling optimized user experience. The approach streamlines compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators. Organizations can centrally manage Zero Trust policy to secure access to applications, data and services that are delivered on-premise or in private and public cloud environments.

More information about Pulse Secure's government solutions for Secure Access is available online, and for more information on how to procure Pulse Secure solutions visit www.DLT.com.

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

