DLT Receives Prestigious GAINER Award for 2019 SLED Marketing Campaign

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government technology solutions aggregator, announced that Tom Mahoney, director of marketing operations, has been recognized with the 2019 Lead Generation GAINER Award by the Government Marketing University. Tom Mahoney received this award for DLT's 2019 fiscal year-end marketing campaign that targeted state, local, and education (SLED) agencies and institutions.

"We are thrilled to honor and celebrate superstars in government marketing, like Tom Mahoney from DLT," said Lou Anne Brossman, Government Marketing University chief executive officer and co-founder. "The 2019 GAINER Award winners have made significant strides in excelling at creating innovative government marketing campaigns and are at the forefront of advancing government marketing excellence. We congratulate Tom Mahoney, as well as the other winners, and look forward to their continued contributions within our government marketing community."

DLT's 2019 SLED fiscal year-end marketing campaign was developed to deliver high-quality leads and increase contract utilization for DLT's SLED business. By developing a coordinated marketing campaign across web, email and social media that targeted SLED customers at each stage of the buying cycle, DLT was able to deliver a 45% increase in converted pipeline and a 44% increase in contract utilization.

"DLT is honored to be recognized for the second consecutive year with a GAINER Award and we are proud to have Tom Mahoney recognized this year with the Lead Generation Award," said Maria Moore, vice president of marketing, for DLT Solutions and former GAINER Award recipient. "This award highlights how effective DLT's marketing strategy and tactics are for technology companies utilizing DLT to grow their public sector business, especially in the SLED segment."

Government Marketing University is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring and community resources all in one place.

