DLT Solutions and CrowdStrike Launch GovCybersecurityHub

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government technology solutions aggregator, is launching the GovCybersecurityHub (www.govcybersecurityhub.com), an online forum focusing on cybersecurity in the public sector. The GovCybersecurityHub will serve as a leading resource for cybersecurity leaders and practitioners working in the public sector, which are tasked with protecting national security and networks in a growing and diverse threat environment, as well as the public sector companies enabling their missions. CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, is partnering with DLT and serving as the GovCybersecurityHub's foundational sponsor.

"We saw an opportunity to help cybersecurity professionals within the government, and our channel and vendor eco-system, get the information and resources they need to stay on top of the latest cybersecurity trends, including protecting against the advancement of evolving cyberthreats, adopting best practices and maintaining compliance with key programs and policies," said Brian Strosser, president of DLT Solutions. "The GovCybersecurityHub fills that void and also helps cybersecurity professionals navigate the hundreds of cybersecurity tools available in the market to best meet their mission objectives."

The GovCybersecurityHub's editorial direction and mission is to provide information about new cybersecurity trends, technologies, regulations/mandates and approaches that are helping to make networks, devices and applications more secure. It covers the governance and policies that are being implemented – and that should be implemented – to keep government and citizens' data safe. The GovCybersecurityHub also serves to share best practices and thought leadership from security experts in the private sector that can help provide valuable insight and guidance to our nation's cyber warriors.

The GovCybersecurityHub is the second and latest addition to the GovHub family of online forums operated by DLT which seek to share public sector best practices and thought leadership with the public sector. It joins the GovDesignHub (www.govdesignhub.com), an established online forum dedicated to how computer-aided design and building information modeling solutions are powering innovation, creation and design across the government.

"We are excited to be the foundational sponsor for the latest GovHub from DLT," said James Yeager, vice president of public sector for CrowdStrike. "Cybersecurity threats from sophisticated adversaries continue to evolve on a daily basis, and it is critical that the government remains informed on new developments in the field to remain proactive in their fight against cyber criminals. By featuring CrowdStrike content on the GovCybersecurityHub, the public sector will now have a central location where it can easily access the latest developments in cutting-edge endpoint security to help inform government leaders with actionable insights to stay ahead of the covert actions of adversaries."

The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform was built as a transformative cloud-native solution to establish a new standard in security. CrowdStrike's unique approach starts with its intelligent lightweight agent that enables frictionless deployment of the platform at scale. It enables customers to rapidly adopt technology across any workload running on multiple endpoints. The agent sends data to the cloud, while retaining local detection and prevention capabilities, providing a consumer-grade security experience to the enterprise without burdening the end-user. The Falcon platform integrates 10 cloud modules that span multiple capabilities, including endpoint security, security operations and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection against today's sophisticated attacks.

CrowdStrike's innovative Threat Graph® technology processes, correlates, and analyzes over two trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time and maintains an index of events to stay ahead of future threats. Threat Graph continuously looks for malicious activity with graph analytics powered by cloud-scale AI, while feeding information to the Falcon platform. This creates a powerful network of crowdsourced intelligence for its customers, enabling intelligent, dynamic automation at scale to detect threats and stop breaches.

To learn more about the GovCybersecurityHub, please click here.

About DLT Solutions

Established in 1991, DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in the federal, state and local, education, utilities and healthcare markets. As a premier government aggregator, DLT creates value for technology companies by enabling their public sector customers to make smarter technology choices by providing access to a robust network of channel partners and through a broad portfolio of over 40 in-house contract vehicles. DLT's go-to-market expertise is focused on six core technology domains; Big Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Application Lifecycle, Business Applications, and IT Infrastructure which are strategically crafted around how our technology partners, customers, and vendors go to market. To learn more, visit our website atwww.dlt.com.

SOURCE DLT Solutions

Related Links

www.dlt.com

