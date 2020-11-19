DLT Solutions Bolsters Hybrid Cloud, AI, Security and Other Software Offerings for the U.S. Public Sector with IBM Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, is working with IBM to offer hybrid cloud, AI, security and other software solutions to the U.S. public sector.

"Around one-third of government organizations are feeling an increasing urgency to transform digitally, according to Gartner," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "The addition of IBM's extensive hybrid cloud, AI, security and software portfolio to DLT's Cloud Navigator Program and our technology domains further enhances our ability to support our channel partners as they help fulfill the U.S. public sector's digital transformation and modernization goals."

DLT will use its Cloud Navigator Program to extend the channels reach and help ease their U.S. public sector customers' journeys to the cloud. Through Cloud Navigator, DLT's partner network assesses cloud readiness, provides government customer cloud migration support and helps ensure the organizations maintain visibility, gain actionable intelligence, and achieve automation and accountability across their cloud investments.

"We're seeing organizations increase their investments in hybrid cloud and AI as they accelerate their digital transformations," said Jay Bellissimo, IBM's general manager for the U.S. public and federal market. "This collaboration with Tech Data and DLT will expand our platforms' footprint further into the partner ecosystem and with clients in the U.S. government and education markets, which ultimately will provide them with the flexibility, security and innovation of IBM's open hybrid cloud and AI solutions."

As an authorized U.S. public sector aggregator of IBM solutions, DLT is now positioned to bring IBM's open hybrid cloud, AI, security and other software solutions to government end-users through its channel partner network.

As part of this support, DLT will offer IBM Cloud Paks, IBM's fully-containerized and integrated suites of software that enable customers to implement intelligent workflows throughout their businesses. IBM Cloud Paks offerings run on Red Hat OpenShift, the leading enterprise container platform, and can be hosted on multiple clouds to enable business to easily develop, deploy and manage applications across hybrid cloud environments. IBM Cloud Paks integrate the power of IBM Watson enabling clients to infuse AI into their systems to help automate complex processes, optimize employees' time and create more meaningful customer experiences. In addition to IBM Cloud Paks and IBM Watson, DLT is authorized to offer all of IBM's software-based solutions.

By hosting IBM Cloud Paks offerings on IBM Cloud, DLT channel partners and their U.S. public sector clients can benefit from the same industry-leading confidential computing security found in IBM Z. Delivered via IBM Hyper Protect Services, it features 'Keep Your Own Key' encryption capabilities, making the IBM Cloud the industry's most secure and open public cloud.

