DLT Solutions Expands Its Technology Vendor Portfolio in Support of U.S. Public Sector Missions

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has added new offerings from Glasswall, Illumio, NetBrain, Parasoft, Perfect Sense, TYCHON and ZorroSign to its rapidly expanding technology vendor portfolio.

The addition of these technology companies amplifies DLT's ability to solve a wide range of to the U.S. public sector challenges, including endpoint protection, automation, application development and deployment, and secure electronic signatures (eSign).

"DLT is focused on continually growing our portfolio in support of the U.S. public sector as it modernizes its IT infrastructure, applications and security posture," said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president of sales for DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "By leveraging DLT's ever-expanding portfolio, channel ecosystem and contract vehicles, U.S. government and education organizations are able to build, enhance and protect their IT enterprises using solutions that enable more effective mission operations."

The new portfolio additions provide DLT and Tech Data channel partners with an array of innovative IT solutions that can create additional growth opportunities with U.S. federal agencies, as well as state, local, and education institutions.

About the new additions

Glasswall, a file-regeneration and analytics company and a leader in the field of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), provides deep file inspection, remediation, sanitization and file regeneration technology (i.e., d-FIRST™). Glasswall also seamlessly integrates within Guard and Diode architectures to deliver real-time protection from unknown file-borne threats in citizen-to-government and real-time information sharing.

Illumio provides application visibility, security segmentation and control of all network communications across any data center or cloud environment. Its Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity focuses on decoupling segmentation from the network infrastructure, simplifying the creation, testing and enforcement of security policies without impacting network performance.

NetBrain provides public sector network engineers with end-to-end visibility across their hybrid environments while automating their tasks across IT workflows.

Parasoft enables the delivery of secure, reliable, and compliant software with less effort, cost and time through an integrated continuous quality software testing suite that includes static and runtime analysis, unit, functional, application programming interface (API), user interface (UI), Selenium testing and service virtualization.

Perfect Sense uses its enterprise digital application development platform, Brightspot, to drive innovations in web and mobile development for the public sector.

TYCHON, an advanced enterprise endpoint management platform provider, which supplies automated continuous endpoint monitoring and real-time asset inventory visibility to rapidly profile assets on the network and prioritize vulnerabilities to patch through its Cyber Hygiene dashboards.

ZorroSign provides electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions built on blockchain technology. Users can safely and securely eSign documents, build workflows and automate approval processes.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

