DLT Solutions Partners with A Cloud Guru to Provide State-Of-The-Art Cloud Technology Training to the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a government solutions aggregator, has partnered with A Cloud Guru (ACG), a leading cloud computing training and talent development organization, to deliver cloud training services to the public sector. The partnership enables DLT's public sector customers to access ACG's state-of-the-art learning platform at preferred pricing rates through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

The strategic partnership between DLT and ACG includes special pricing offered through the AWS Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) program which allows federal government agencies to invest in employee acceleration and cloud training without a sizable capital investment. This CPPO preferred pricing is available to purchase exclusively through DLT on the AWS Marketplace.

"Investments in cloud training are critical to overcoming workforce cloud adoption issues and ensuring the public sector continues to modernize in the Cloud Smart era," said DLT Vice President of Enterprise Platforms, Danny Climo. "By partnering with A Cloud Guru, we expect to accelerate growth and speed of cloud adoption for our public sector customers and cement DLT's position as the premier public sector cloud distributor."

ACG has helped more than 900,000 users across 186 countries acquire the skills and certifications needed to pursue meaningful careers in the cloud. ACG is an industry-recognized education leader that provides a systematic approach to digital and talent transformation.

"A Cloud Guru is excited to partner with DLT to help teach the word to cloud. As industry leaders, DLT and ACG are uniquely positioned to help companies and organizations with their transformation to cloud infrastructures," said A Cloud Guru CEO and co-founder, Sam Kroonenburg. "We're looking forward to opening up our cloud training platform to a broader audience in the AWS Marketplace, thanks to DLT."

In addition to its partnership with A Cloud Guru, DLT is also accelerating cloud profitability in the public sector through its Cloud Navigator program, which gives vendors a strategic advantage in the marketplace and access to a comprehensive range of benefits and services.

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services.

SOURCE DLT Solutions

Related Links

https://www.dlt.com

