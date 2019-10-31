DLT Solutions Recognized as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion by the National Cyber Security Alliance

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, a premier government technology solutions aggregator, announced today that it has been recognized by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) as a National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) Champion for its efforts in promoting the awareness of online safety and privacy. During NCSAM 2019, DLT:

Launched GovCybersecurityHub, a leading resource covering cybersecurity developments for public sector leaders and practitioners who are tasked with protecting national and network security in a growing and diverse threat environment. Since October 1 , GovCybersecurityHub has had more than 13,000 visitors.

Co-chaired the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Fall Briefing that focused on the intersection of leadership, transformation and security. Public sector experts offered first-hand insights into government-wide efforts around modernization, security and data analytics. More than 95 individuals attended the event and over 60 of those were from federal, state, and local agencies.

Increased awareness of its technology vendors' software, solutions and services that make up DLT's growing cybersecurity portfolio. These vendors provide government agencies with the tools they need to meet the continuous diagnostics and monitoring (CDM) mandate requirements from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as employ cloud services and the Zero Trust framework to balance user access with network integrity.

"DLT fully supports the National Cyber Security Alliance's mission to educate and empower both the public and private sectors to stay safer and more secure online," said Brian Strosser, president of DLT Solutions. "This National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, DLT raised the bar by launching GovCybersecurityHub, an online forum dedicated to public sector cybersecurity, and co-chairing the ICIT Fall Briefing centered on the impact strong leadership has on cybersecurity."

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public and private-sector partners, through events and initiatives, with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity. Since the presidential proclamation establishing NCSAM in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments, and leaders from industry and academia.

"DLT firmly believes with the right tools we can win the cybersecurity war," said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president of Sales for DLT Solutions. The best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that DLT provides, to the public sector, lays the groundwork for victory against bad actors."

About DLT Solutions

DLT accelerates public sector growth for technology companies in federal, state, local, education, and healthcare markets. As the premier government solutions aggregator, DLT provides industry-leading technology companies access to a robust network of partners, a broad portfolio of contract vehicles, and dedicated channel enablement services. To learn more, visit our website at www.dlt.com.

SOURCE DLT Solutions

Related Links

www.dlt.com

