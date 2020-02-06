DLT Solutions Selected by BMC as Its Preferred U.S. Federal Government Distributor

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has been selected by BMC, a global leader in information technology (IT) solutions for the digital enterprise, as its preferred distributor to the U.S. federal government.

Through this partnership, DLT and Tech Data channel partners will leverage the breadth of the BMC technology portfolio including multi-cloud management, automation and DevOps, security and compliance, service and operations management, and mainframe solutions to support ongoing U.S. federal government transformation efforts.

"DLT's expanded partnership with BMC gives our channel partners full access to BMC's expansive technology portfolio that spans from mainframe to multi-cloud solutions," said Brian Strosser, president of DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "This agreement also provides U.S. federal agencies with more choices from whom, when and where they procure BMC solutions for digital transformation."

BMC delivers software, services and expertise to help more than 10,000 customers, including 92 percent of the Forbes Global 100, to meet escalating business demands and maximize IT innovation that supports government-wide digital transformation efforts.

"By making DLT Solutions our preferred U.S. federal government distributor, BMC can leverage DLT's extensive contract portfolio, sales and marketing services, market intelligence, and DLT's and Tech Data's combined channel partner ecosystem to provide more value to the federal market," said Jon Powers, vice president, Federal for BMC. "Increased availability of BMC offerings will help U.S. federal agencies more quickly and efficiently reinvent their enterprises with open, scalable and modular cloud and on-premise technologies."

U.S. federal agencies can also procure BMC's IT solutions through several of DLT's contract vehicles including GSA IT Schedule 70 and NASA SEWP V. For more information on the solutions and services BMC provides through DLT, please click here >

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE DLT Solutions

