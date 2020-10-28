DLT Solutions to Support the U.S. Army's Enterprise Objectives through ITES-SW2 Contract

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, has been awarded the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract by the U.S. Army's Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solution (CHESS) office, in coordination with the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island (ACC-RI).

"The addition of this contract vehicle to DLT's portfolio increases our channel partners' ability to supply the U.S. Army and other federal agencies with the solutions they need to enable their technology modernization roadmaps and build out their enterprises," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "The ITES-SW2 contract also ensures these federal agencies have simplified access to the latest software and services to support their missions at home and abroad."

This multiple-award contract allows the U.S. Army and other federal agencies to procure commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software and maintenance services across 14 product categories that align with the major software categories identified by the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM). The contract has a ceiling value of $13 billion and a five-year base period of performance that runs from Aug. 30, 2020, through Aug. 30, 2025. There is also a five-year option term from Aug. 31, 2025, through Aug. 30, 2030.

DLT's award currently includes AppDynamics, Appian, Archibus, Autodesk, Automation Anywhere, Blackboard, Checkmarx, Cloudbees, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, D2iQ, Data Robot, Data Walk, Infor, Inquisient, LogRhythm, McAfee, Netscout, One Identity, Parasoft, Quest, Red Hat, Sonatype, Sysdig, Tripwire, Uptake and Xebia Labs. New technology vendors can be added over the life of the contract.

